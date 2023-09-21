BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $32.57 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $211.70 or 0.00795882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $32.57 billion and approximately $384.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,666 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,790.6568985. The last known price of BNB is 214.76409534 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1631 active market(s) with $384,853,905.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
