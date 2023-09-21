Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 2,990,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,886. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

