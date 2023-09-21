Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.77. 103,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

