Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. 43,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $780.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.