Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:VAMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 1,114.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

