Cardano Price Hits $0.25 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.65 billion and $745.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.36 or 0.05987553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,183,233,049 coins and its circulating supply is 35,118,410,052 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

