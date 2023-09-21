Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSL stock opened at $266.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $301.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

