CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

