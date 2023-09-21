CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

XEL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

