C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.03

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.03 and traded as high as $56.03. C&F Financial shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 6,187 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

