CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 161,749 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 11,595,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 103.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

