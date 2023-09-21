CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average of $246.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.