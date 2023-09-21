CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,236 shares of company stock worth $40,879,479. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE NET traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 4,321,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.