CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,845,569.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock worth $2,390,869. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 2.8 %

TWLO stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

