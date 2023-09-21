CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares makes up 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 56.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 285,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,186. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.