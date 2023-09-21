CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 750.33 and a beta of 1.52.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

