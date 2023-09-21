CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,073 shares. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

