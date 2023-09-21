CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,123. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.76.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.44.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

