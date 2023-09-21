Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Conflux has a market cap of $404.90 million and $22.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,299,415 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,264,178,385.2426076 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12893857 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,388,788.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

