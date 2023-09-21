Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.94. 890,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,501. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $242.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

