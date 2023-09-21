Contrasting Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Rover Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goodfood Market and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -7.46% 1.60% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 Rover Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Goodfood Market and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Goodfood Market currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 4,027.62%. Rover Group has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Rover Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goodfood Market and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $174.01 million 6.18 -$21.98 million ($0.08) -73.88

Goodfood Market has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Goodfood Market on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

