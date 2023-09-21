Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

