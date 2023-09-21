Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

