Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 440,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

