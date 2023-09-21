Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 1,167,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

