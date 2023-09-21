Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.42. The company had a trading volume of 306,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

