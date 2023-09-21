Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $48,890.09 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BASE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 794,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,697. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

