Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $48,890.09 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BASE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 794,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,697. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.