Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $90,303.20 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $90,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Margaret Chow sold 1,154 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,772.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,136 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $18,732.64.

On Monday, July 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,137 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $17,964.60.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 794,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,697. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.