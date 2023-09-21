CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.72. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 24,648 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

