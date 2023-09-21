Critical Analysis: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) versus Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intrum AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Intrum AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $30.21, indicating a potential upside of 378.76%. Given Intrum AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrum AB (publ) is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.89 $328.60 million $1.19 4.26 Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.50

This table compares FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinVolution Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Intrum AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71% Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Intrum AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

