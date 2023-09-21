Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 16th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 464.92% and a net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

