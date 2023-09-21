David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PFSI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.