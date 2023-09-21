Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 6.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 788,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,571,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $529.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corre Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

