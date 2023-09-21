DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Down 2.9 %

DASH traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,540. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 997,997 shares of company stock valued at $80,848,006. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.