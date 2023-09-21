dYdX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66.28 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00007390 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $361.24 million and $66.28 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

