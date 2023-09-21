EAC Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00242400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

