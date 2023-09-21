Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 1,643,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

