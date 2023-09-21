Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 128,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 22,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,325 shares of company stock worth $143,551,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

