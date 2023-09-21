Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EIGR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
