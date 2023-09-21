Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP186.0-187.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.25 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.90-$2.03 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

