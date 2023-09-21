Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.82 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $362,549.12 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

