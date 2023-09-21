Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0528 on Top Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Everscale has a market cap of $94.61 million and $3.64 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,095,172,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

