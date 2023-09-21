Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $181.83 million and $38.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,898,927 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

