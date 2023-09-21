Financial Analysis: Prudential (NYSE:PUK) versus Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prudential and Great-West Lifeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 0 1 1 1 3.00 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Great-West Lifeco has a consensus price target of $35.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Prudential.

This table compares Prudential and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential and Great-West Lifeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential $26.50 billion 1.17 $998.00 million N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 11.75

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Great-West Lifeco.

Dividends

Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Prudential beats Great-West Lifeco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc. engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. It also provides individual product solutions and employer-sponsored retirement savings plans that offers saving, investment, and advisory services; wealth and investment management, and related administrative function and distribution services; and investment products, including equity, fixed-income, absolute return and alternative strategies, hedge fund and other alternative strategies, model-based separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. In addition, the company offers bulk and individual payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, and retirement drawdown and pension products; savings and investments; and provides asset management services for pension schemes, insurance companies, wealth managers, fiduciary managers, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as third-party institutional clients. Further, it provides life, health, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance products. The company offers its products under the Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and PanAgora brand names. It distributes its products through a network of sales force, brokers, consultants, advisors, third-party administrators, financial institutions, dealers, managing general agencies, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

