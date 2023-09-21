First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFA stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.