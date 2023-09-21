Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWM stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.85. 15,510,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,368,221. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

