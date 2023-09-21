Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $23.38 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and $21.37 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

