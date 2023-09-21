Fruits Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $220,783.73 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

