Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMO traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.57. The company had a trading volume of 600,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,911. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.