Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,120 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,259 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 4,602,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

